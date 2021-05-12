Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 240,802 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

