Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

