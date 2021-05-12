TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.28% of TriMas worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,486. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

