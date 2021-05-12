Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,199,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,460,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

