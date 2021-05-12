TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.09. TriState Capital shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.