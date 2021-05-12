Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.80

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52), with a volume of 721114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.10 ($2.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

