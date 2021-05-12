trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $3.75 Price Target at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

