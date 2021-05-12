Truist Securiti Comments on Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of AUTL opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

