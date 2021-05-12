Truist Securiti Comments on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

