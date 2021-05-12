Truist Securiti Comments on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Earnings History and Estimates for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit