Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

