Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 477 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

