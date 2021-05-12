Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $43,000 Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

