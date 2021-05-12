Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $27,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

BCX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.