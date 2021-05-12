Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$62.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$62.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$61.41 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.52.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Insiders purchased a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

