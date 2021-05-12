Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have commented on TUP. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

