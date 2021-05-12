Tupperware Brands Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

TUP opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

