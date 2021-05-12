Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

