Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.52. Tuya shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $89,683,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $24,947,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit