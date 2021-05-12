Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $394.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.