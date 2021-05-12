Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of UI traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,185. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.86. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on UI. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

