UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

