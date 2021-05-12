UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.11

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

