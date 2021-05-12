UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

