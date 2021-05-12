UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.37

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 2218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

