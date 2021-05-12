Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.