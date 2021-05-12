Unification (FUND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $357,286.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 370.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $357,286.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

