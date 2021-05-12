Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,246.79

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,246.79 ($55.48) and traded as high as GBX 4,273.50 ($55.83). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,220.50 ($55.14), with a volume of 2,842,632 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,246.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.07%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

