United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells $36,675.99 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. United Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

