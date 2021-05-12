United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

