United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.84. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

