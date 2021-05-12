United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.84. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

