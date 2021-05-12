United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.02. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
