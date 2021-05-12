United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.02. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

