United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $5.13 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 974,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,431,241 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

