United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 4,468 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $50,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $60.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,187.33. 5,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,322. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,178.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.