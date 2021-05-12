UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UNH traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.76. The firm has a market cap of $386.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.