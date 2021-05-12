Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Unitil by 34.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unitil by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

