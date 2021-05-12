Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 310,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

