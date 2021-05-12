Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 142,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,090. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

