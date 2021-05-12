Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 211,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.