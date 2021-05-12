Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.28. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $165.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

