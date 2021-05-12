Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.81. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 1,146,259 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.87 million and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

