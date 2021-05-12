Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

UE stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.