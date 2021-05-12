UREEQA Tops One Day Volume of $344,819.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $344,819.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00577585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00247343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.41 or 0.01247807 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033628 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

