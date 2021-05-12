US Bancorp DE Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

