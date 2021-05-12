US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.