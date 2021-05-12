US Bancorp DE Purchases 495 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

