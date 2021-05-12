US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,190 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -980.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.