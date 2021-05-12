US Bancorp DE Sells 2,030 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

