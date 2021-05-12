US Bancorp DE Sells 964 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Santori & Peters raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

